Kamintillverkare Wodtke åter belönade för sitt rökgasfilter

Malaysia is reviewing its trade with the European Union following the bloc’s move to back a ban on using palm oil to make biofuels, the Deputy Prime Minister was reported as saying on Sunday (Jan 28). European Parliament has approved a legislation package to meet ambitious climate goals. The plan includes a ban on the […]

European Parliament different compromises for clean energy package will face resistance The EU parliament has agreed to increase EU’s renewable goal to a non binding 35 percent and decrease the energy efficiency goal to a binding 35 percent for 2030, but that’s not going to sit well with national governments. They also agreed on strong rules […]

EU’s Renewable Energy Directive and its impact on Palm Oil On 17 January 2018, European Parliament voted on the revision of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). The vote by the European Parliament does not mean that the EU has adopted a final decision. It is one step in a complex legislative procedure according to the […]