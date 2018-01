Inför EU beslutet: Bioenergin är underskattad skriver fyra svenska generaldirektörer

European Parliament different compromises for clean energy package will face resistance The EU parliament has agreed to increase EU’s renewable goal to a non binding 35 percent and decrease the energy efficiency goal to a binding 35 percent for 2030, but that’s not going to sit well with national governments. They also agreed on strong rules […]

EU’s Renewable Energy Directive and its impact on Palm Oil On 17 January 2018, European Parliament voted on the revision of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). The vote by the European Parliament does not mean that the EU has adopted a final decision. It is one step in a complex legislative procedure according to the […]

One week before the European Parliament’s vote on the new Renewable Energy Directive (REDII), the debate on solid bioenergy’s role and future contribution to meeting the EU’s renewable energy targets has been (once again) taken hostage by radical statements from a select few NGOs, writes Jean-Marc Jossart. While catchy headlines, petitions and non-peer-reviewed studies might make […]