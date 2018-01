Anna Josefsson ny vd på Södertörns fjärrvärme

One week before the European Parliament’s vote on the new Renewable Energy Directive (REDII), the debate on solid bioenergy’s role and future contribution to meeting the EU’s renewable energy targets has been (once again) taken hostage by radical statements from a select few NGOs, writes Jean-Marc Jossart. While catchy headlines, petitions and non-peer-reviewed studies might make […]

IKEA Completes Installation of Illinois’ Largest Solar Rooftop IKEA U.S. has announced installation is completed for Illinois’ largest solar rooftop on its Midwest distribution center under construction in Joliet, IL. Combined with arrays atop the Chicago-area IKEA stores in Bolingbrook and Schaumburg, this third project will make IKEA the owner of three of the state’s […]

Bioenergy plays an increasing role for climate change mitigation Bioenergy is a key reason why Sweden ranks highest of all countries in the Climate Change Performance Index, published by among others the Climate Action Network and researchers at the New Climate Institute. But the Swedish success story is threatened by proposals negotiated within the European […]