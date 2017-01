Naturvårdsverket stödjer Cortus i Höganäs – ersätter CO2 i industrin

About Cortus and WoodRoll

Cortus Energy has developed the WoodRoll® process, a breakthrough technology for thermal gasification of biomass. WoodRoll® is based upon industrially proven sub systems that are combined into a unique and patented process.

WoodRoll® has a number of distinct advantages such as:

Feedstock flexibility: A wide mix of feedstock (biomass based fuel) can be handled and the mix can change over time to optimize (minimize) the cost of fuel. No pretreatment of the feedstock is needed as drying is an integrated part of the WoodRoll®

Highest thermal yield: Heat from high temperature process stages is recovered at process steps with a lower temperature level resulting in the highest thermal yield. Typically 80% of the energy from the feedstock (biomass) is converted into the syngas. If heat is recovered (to e.g. a district heating net) the thermal yield can be raised up to 90%.

Clean syngas: The impurities are separated from the part that is gasified and the gasification is based on indirect heating and using steam as oxidizing agent, all this results in a clean syngas. Consequently there is no need to add costly downstream gas cleaning equipment. Impurities are measured on ppm level and the syngas can be used directly in gas engines / gas turbines.

Composition of syngas: The syngas has a typical composition of: hydrogen 55-60%, carbon monoxide 25-30%, methane 1-2% and rest is carbon dioxide. The unique hydrogen – carbon monoxide relation (2:1) enables a cost effective hydrogen- and bio-methane (SNG) production.

